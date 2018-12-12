Shot in the eye in an Eastern Kentucky elementary school parking lot. Man taken to UK.

A 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were shot in the parking lot of a Harlan County elementary school Tuesday night, police said.
The shooting occurred about 8:41 p.m. outside Cawood Elementary School, state police said. No students were in the building at the time of the shooting, but maintenance personnel were working inside the school, police said.
Austin Brown, 20, was struck in the eye during multiple rounds of gunfire, according to state police. He was later transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, state police said.
Another victim, a 15-year-old girl, was shot in the hip area, possibly from a shotgun pellet, according to police. Her injuries were not life threatening, and her family did not seek immediate medical attention, police said.
Two buildings near the elementary school received minor damage from stray gunshots striking the buildings, but the school was not struck, police said.
State police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the school itself was not a target. No details about what led to the shooting were released.
No arrests have been made. State police said it is working to identify those involved in the shooting. Multiple arrests are possible.
