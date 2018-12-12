Woman reportedly charged with murder after baby found dead in Clay County

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a baby who was found this week inside a trash bag outside a Clay County apartment building, according to media reports.
Amber L. Bowling, 21, of Manchester is being held in the Clay County jail on a murder charge, according to the jail website.
Bowling told police she gave birth on Sunday and put the baby in a trash bag before throwing the bag over an upstairs banister at the apartment complex, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Clay County Coroner Danny Finley said that police were called Tuesday after a resident of the apartment complex spotted the bag.
A preliminary autopsy report showed the baby died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest, Finley said Wednesday.
