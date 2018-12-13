Man who confessed to 90 murders now indicted in Kentucky woman’s death

A man who has confessed to 90 murders across the country has been indicted in the death of a woman in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.
Samuel Little, 78, has been in prison since he was convicted in three murder cases in 2014. Earlier this year, Little began confessing to dozens of other killings across the country between 1970 and 2005, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Little on a charge of murder in the death of Linda Sue Boards, according to state police. Her body was found on a farm off Hydro-Pondsville Road in Warren County on May 15, 1981.
Little was arrested in September of 2012 in a Kentucky homeless shelter, according to the FBI. From there, he was extradited to California where he was facing a narcotics charge. Once in California, the Los Angeles Police Department used DNA evidence to link him to three unsolved murders that happened between 1987 and 1989.
It wasn’t until May of this year that Little began telling law enforcement that he was tied to the deaths of dozens of other women across the country. During an interview with Texas Ranger James Holland, Little said he would give information about the other murders in exchange for a deal to be moved to a different prison. Crime analyst Christina Palazzolo and liaison Angela Williamson, both with the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, accompanied Holland in the interview, according to the FBI.
“Over the course of that interview in May, he went through city and state and gave Ranger Holland the number of people he killed in each place,” Palazzolo said in an FBI news release. “Jackson, Mississippi—one; Cincinnati, Ohio—one; Phoenix, Arizona—three; Las Vegas, Nevada—one.”
Investigators have been able to confirm more than 30 of the confessed killings and are working to corroborate more, according to the FBI.
Little remembers details about the killings and draws pictures of some of the women he killed, but he has had trouble remembering the dates when the murders occurred, according to the FBI.
Little dropped out of high school in Ohio in the late 1950s and moved around a lot after that. He’s a former competitive boxer and would usually stun or knock out his victims by punching them before strangling them, according to the FBI.
Investigators believe Little’s constant moving around the country and targeting of marginalized and vulnerable victims contributed to his ability to avoid being caught for decades, according to the FBI. Additionally, many of the killings occurred in the 1970s and early 1980s, before DNA evidence was used in criminal investigations.
Among the uncorroborated confessions, Little said left a woman’s body in Northern Kentucky in 1984, according to the FBI.
