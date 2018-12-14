Crime

Man wanted for stealing more than $10,000 may be armed and dangerous

December 14, 2018 04:26 PM

Kenneth Brian Fitzgerald

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Crittenden County man who they say may be armed and dangerous.

Kenneth Brian Fitzgerald, 31, of Marion, is wanted for theft of more than $10,000 by state police. Probation and parole officers are also looking for him because he absconded parole, state police said.

Fitzgerald is thought to be staying in the border area of Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon counties.

State police said anyone who sees Fitzgerald should not approach him, as he has a history of being armed and violent.

He is white, 5-foot-10 and about 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Fitzgerald is should call 911 or call state police at 1-800-222-5555.

