Man wanted for stealing more than $10,000 may be armed and dangerous

A Winchester man told police that he shook his 9-month-old baby violently because he “blamed her for multiple things that were going on with the family” and took his anger out on her, police said.

Nicholas Grimm, 27, was arrested after Child Protective Services called Winchester police about the case on Wednesday, when Grimm’s daughter was taken to the emergency room at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with multiple brain bleeds, according to a police citation.