Police responding to a call about a dog find a murder victim. Three people now charged.

Three people have been arrested after a man was found murdered in Bracken County Friday.
Kentucky State Police said Bracken County dispatchers were first called at 8:23 a.m. Friday about a “dog that was without its owner.”
When the Augusta police and Bracken County sheriff’s department arrived at 517 East Second Street in Augusta to try to get in touch with the owner, they found James Lyndon Gordley, 59, dead, according to a news release.
A woman from Kentucky and two men from Ohio were arrested early Saturday and charged with Gordley’s murder.
Arica Woodruff, 29, of Maysville, and Dagoberto Ramos, 32, of Seaman, Ohio,were being held in the Mason County Detention Center, each on $100,000 cash bond, in connection with the case, according to the jail website. They were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.
Nelson Ramos, 27, of Seaman, Ohio, was being held in the jail in Adams County, Ohio, while awaiting extradition, state police said.
