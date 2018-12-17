Juvenile son has 50-50 chance at survival after dad ‘disciplined’ him, Kentucky police say

A Louisville father was arrested Saturday after allegedly causing serious injury to his juvenile son, who is fighting for his life at Norton Children’s Hospital.
Joshua Dossey, 39, was in a verbal argument with his son Friday and it turned violent when the father grabbed his son’s arm and exchanged punches with him, according to his arrest citation.
The boy lost consciousness, and his grandmother found him laying on the ground with blood coming out of his head and his dad standing over top of him, police stated.
After the boy’s grandmother called police, Dossey fled the scene. He was arrested the following day and has been charged with second-degree assault, according to court records.
Dossey told police his son spit on him so he “disciplined him and restrained him,” according to his arrest citation.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered that his spleen ruptured, police stated. Because of his injuries, he has a 50-50 chance at survival, police said. His current condition is not known.
Dossey is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.
