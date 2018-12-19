Trinity Gay’s mother expresses frustration after men sentenced in girl’s death

Two men received prison terms and two received probation Wednesday in the 2016 shooting death of Olympian Tyson Gay’s daughter, Trinity.

Fayette Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone, following the recommendation of a jury, sentenced Chazerae Taylor, 40, to 20 years for wanton murder and first-degree wanton endangerment.

D’Vonta Middlebrooks, 23, was sentenced to 15 years. He was convicted on charges of wanton endangerment and being a persistent felony offender.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury indicted Middlebrooks on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of cocaine.

Meanwhile, Lamonte Williams, 22, convicted of five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, had his one-year sentence probated for five years.

Finally, D’Markeo Taylor, 21, Chazerae’s son, had his 15-month sentence on one count of wanton endangerment probated for five years.

Trinity, 15, a track star at Lafayette High School, was shot in the lower neck during an exchange of gunfire at Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway on Oct. 16, 2016.

Prosecutors were unable to definitively say who killed Trinity. Her DNA was found on a .45-caliber bullet recovered from the scene, but police did not find a matching gun.

However, the prosecution argued that Chazerae Taylor started a chain reaction of shooting that led to Trinity’s wounding and death. The prosecution argued that when Chazerae Taylor fired shots into the air, he “manifested extreme indifference to human life and wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death.”

The chain of events that led to Trinity’s death actually started the night before, on Oct. 15, 2016, when D’Markeo Taylor and a friend had been robbed of a gun at Cook Out.

Shortly before 4 a.m. the next day, Chazerae Taylor, D’Markeo Taylor and Williams went to Cook Out to look for the robber and get the gun back. Middlebrooks was at the scene when the shooting started.

An attorney for Chazerae Taylor said at trial that “Chaz” fired into the air because that was the quickest way to disperse people who had gathered in the parking lot of the Cook Out.

But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brad Bryant wrote that Chaz Taylor “knew how many people were in the parking lot and could be potentially shot if people fired shots in reaction to his gunfire.”

Trinity’s mother, Shoshana Boyd, expressed frustration after the sentencings that she really doesn’t know who was ultimately responsible for her daughter’s death. And she noted that all four defendants will be able to see their relatives.

“Me and Tyson have to go to the cemetery every single holiday and every birthday,” Boyd said.