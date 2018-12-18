Inmate who apparently hanged himself had been indicted for rape, sexual abuse of a child

An inmate who apparently hanged himself in his jail cell was being investigated for rape and sexual abuse of a child in Central Kentucky, state police said.
State police said they had been investigating Ronald G. Ledbetter Jr., 35, of Smithland, and had obtained an indictment warrant in Anderson County charging him with first-degree rape of a victim under 12 years old, first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree complicity to unlawful transaction with a minor.
Court records show that Ledbetter was indicted on Dec. 4 and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Staff at the McCracken County Jail found Ledbetter hanging in his cell early Friday, state police said. Jail staff administered first aid until medical crews arrived and took Ledbetter to a local hospital, but he died at 12:16 p.m. Sunday, state police said.
State police said an autopsy conducted Monday indicated death by suicide.
Ledbetter was serving a sentence for second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense, state police said.
State police said they are continuing to investigate Ledbetter’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 270-856-3721. Anonymous tips can also be called in to 800-222-5555 or reported through the KSP app.
