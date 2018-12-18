Woman called police to say she had hit a deer. Police say it was actually a pedestrian who died.

Police in Western Kentucky arrested a woman who called police Monday night to tell them she had hit a deer, when in fact they say she had hit and killed a pedestrian.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the pedestrian, Amanda Czerwien, of Mayfield, had just gotten off work at the Pilgrim’s Pride poultry processing plant and was walking home when she was hit by the vehicle on U.S. 45.
The sheriff’s office was called at about 6 p.m. about a possible crash with one person lying in the road, according to a news release. When deputies arrived, they found Czerwien unresponsive in the road, but there was no vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation was getting underway, state police received a call from Jasmine Rupcke of Mayfield, who was at a residence on Dorothy Lane but said she had hit a deer on U.S. 45 North.
A trooper who went to Dorothy Lane and looked at the minivan Rupcke had been driving determined that the damage “was not consistent with a deer collision,” according to the sheriff’s department’s news release.
After interviewing Rupcke, state police determined that the minivan had been involved in the collision with the pedestrian while heading south and that Rupcke had driven on to a friend’s house on Dorothy Lane.
“Both Rupcke and her passenger stated they believed they had hit a deer,” according to the release.
Rupcke was taken to the Graves County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assist when death or serious injury is involved. She also was charged with not having an operator’s license, failure to produce an insurance card and failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle.
