Former Lexington police officer accused of strangling his girlfriend

A former Lexington police officer who is now reportedly a firefighter in a neighboring county was arrested Tuesday and accused of strangling his girlfriend, according to court records.
Stephen Michael Freeman, 50, was charged with wanton endangerment when he was arrested at his Lakeshore Drive home Tuesday night, according to his arrest citation.
He “strangled his girlfriend by using his hand lifting her off the ground, causing risk of serious physical injury/death,” according to the court record.
An emergency protection order has also been filed against Freeman, according to court records.
Freeman was hired by the Lexington Police Department in 1999 and was an officer until he left in 2005, police spokesperson Brenna Angel said.
According to LEX 18, Freeman is currently a firefighter with the Scott County Fire Department.
Freeman is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
