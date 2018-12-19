Man accused of killing Eastern Kentucky police officer pleads guilty

The man who shot a veteran Pikeville officer pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in a deal that calls for him to serve a life sentence with no parole, according to WKYT.

John Russell Hall killed 35-year-old Scotty Hamilton, who was policing the area where he was raised, in March. Hall also pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

On March 13, Hamilton responded to a call with Kentucky State Police in the Hurricane community.

According to state police, Hamilton and Trooper Matt Martin were patrolling the area when they saw a suspicious vehicle. The officers spoke with people in the vehicle and then separated as they searched around a nearby residence for someone on foot. After hearing gunshots, Martin found Hamilton close to the residence with a fatal gunshot wound, police said. The shooter escaped.

Two days later, Hall was arrested without incident near the Floyd County and Pike County border, state police said.

Hall initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea Wednesday, according to WKYT. Prosecutors recommended a life sentence without parole for his murder charge, WKYT reported.

Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed Tuesday night in Pikeville. Photo provided by the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home

Hamilton was with the Pikeville department for 12 years and was survived by his wife, Chelsie Hamilton, and his infant daughter, Brynlee.

“He loved his job and he definitely loved the people he worked with,” state police detective Jimmy Anderson said during his funeral. “He wore his uniform proudly.”