Lexington woman is accused of forcing a child to give oral sex to man

A Lexington woman was charged Tuesday after allegedly making a young child perform sexual acts on a man in front of her, according to court documents.
Crystal Secrest is accused of performing oral sex on a man in front of the child so the “child would know how to perform the act,” her arrest citation stated. Secrest then forced the child to perform the sex act on the man.
The child was made to perform oral sex on the man several times, Secrest’s arrest citation states.
Secrest was charged with sodomy, promoting a minor in a sexual performance and four counts of possessing child porn.
She has been placed in the Fayette County Detention Center and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
