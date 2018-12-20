Crime

Clay County woman indicted on murder charge in death of her baby

By Cheryl Truman

December 20, 2018 04:04 PM

A Manchester woman has been indicted on a murder charge after she allegedly killed her newborn by placing it in a garbage bag and throwing the bag over a banister.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reported that Bowling, 21, entered a not guilty plea in her first court appearance on Dec. 14.

Kentucky State Police said that Bowling had given birth on Dec. 9. The newborn suffered cranial bleeding and fractured ribs, according to an autopsy.

