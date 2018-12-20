Clay County woman indicted on murder charge in death of her baby

A Manchester woman has been indicted on a murder charge after she allegedly killed her newborn by placing it in a garbage bag and throwing the bag over a banister.
WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reported that Bowling, 21, entered a not guilty plea in her first court appearance on Dec. 14.
Kentucky State Police said that Bowling had given birth on Dec. 9. The newborn suffered cranial bleeding and fractured ribs, according to an autopsy.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments