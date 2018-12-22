Bourbon County man charged with sexual abuse of 5-year-old

A 30-year-old man has been charged with having sexual contact with a 5-year-old victim several times between June 1 and Sept. 22.
Brandon Woodall was taken to the Bourbon County jail.
The Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT reported that the 5-year-old described to investigators several different sex acts Woodall committed.
Woodall is accused of sexual abuse 1st degree with a victim under 12 years old, according to the Bourbon County Detention Center web site.
