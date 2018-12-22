Crime

Bourbon County man charged with sexual abuse of 5-year-old

By Cheryl Truman

December 22, 2018 02:45 PM

Bourbon County Detention Center
A 30-year-old man has been charged with having sexual contact with a 5-year-old victim several times between June 1 and Sept. 22.

Brandon Woodall was taken to the Bourbon County jail.

The Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT reported that the 5-year-old described to investigators several different sex acts Woodall committed.

Woodall is accused of sexual abuse 1st degree with a victim under 12 years old, according to the Bourbon County Detention Center web site.

