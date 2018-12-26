Missing Tennessee woman found dead outside her car in remote part of Laurel County

Authorities found a missing Tennessee woman dead outside of her car on Christmas Day in a remote, wooded area of Laurel County.
Lynda Ashley Gentry, 74, was found Tuesday afternoon near her white Buick down a 30-foot embankment on London Dock Road, about 16 miles west of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
A death investigation is underway, but Gentry was the apparent victim of cold temperatures, according to the Laurel County Coroner’s Office. Temperatures were below freezing in the area on recent nights.
Gentry, of Powell, Tenn., had been reported missing after church services on Sunday. Powell is about a 90-minute drive from London on Interstate 75.
