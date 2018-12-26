Police: Two arrested after fight during church play

A fight that allegedly broke out during a church Christmas play on Sunday, Dec. 16, resulted in the arrest of two Floyd County residents.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, the fight started between two females before the Christmas play began in the church, and it “spilled outside” with the husband/boyfriend of those women. Several assaults were reported in the case files, including injuries to a child, the child’s mother and grandmother and the preacher’s claim that he was punched when he tried to break up the fight.
Prestonsburg Police Officer Ross Shurtleff arrested Mark Anthony Gilliam, 21, and his girlfriend, Tabitha Ann Compton, 20, both of Hi Hat, after the incident allegedly occurred at the Trimble Chapel Church on Watergap Road on Dec. 16.
Shurtleff reports in the court filings that he was responding to a report from Kentucky State Police Trooper D. Coleman, who alleged an “irate” man was “fighting with the congregation and possibly had assaulted a child.”
Shurtleff reported that when he arrived, members of the congregation were standing around the church’s parking lot blocking the roadway to prevent Gilliam and Compton from leaving the premises.
Shurtleff wrote that Gilliam would not answer his questions and, at one point, he “lunged toward” him in a “menacing manner” and was “creating a disturbance amongst an already upset church congregation.”
Shurtleff alleges that Gilliam and Compton came to the church to watch a Christmas play that featured his children.
“In speaking with witnesses and family members, I learned that (Gilliam and Compton) came to the church to watch a Christmas play that featured (Gilliam’s) children whom he had in common with his wife, a victim,” Shurtleff wrote. “As (Gilliam and Compton) arrived, the girlfriend and wife began having a verbal altercation which became physical and spilled outside.”
He alleges in the document that Gilliam assaulted his wife and choked her. The victim’s mother, who was holding the youngest of three children, was “knocked to the ground” by Compton, the documents say.
Compton was charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, both misdemeanor charges. She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Monday and District Judge Eric Hall also ordered her to have no contact with the victim in the case and to have no violations of the law. She was released from custody that day on a $2,000 surety bond.
Gilliam was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, one of which is listed as “child abuse.” He was also charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest. Shurtleff arrested him on those charges and transported him to the Floyd County Detention Center.
The following day, in a separate case, Trimble Chapel Church Preacher David Bowling filed a complaint against Gilliam, alleging that Gilliam hit him in the face while he was trying to separate the fight. Gilliam was charged with fourth-degree assault in that case.
Gilliam pleaded not guilty in both cases during his arraignment on Monday. Hall ordered him to have no contact with the victim or the child in the case, assigning him a 500 ft. restraining order and requiring him to follow social services orders. He set Gilliam’s bond at $500 cash in both cases. Hall scheduled a court trial in both of those cases for March 14.
This article is provided via the Kentucky Press News Service.
