More than $300,000 in alleged drug money seized in Kentucky town’s police investigation

A 10-month drug trafficking investigation has led to the seizure of nearly $315,000 in cash from a Clay County home, a local law enforcement official said Friday.
The Manchester Police Department, in conjunction with the Clay County sheriff’s office and officials from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, secured the cash—which was allegedly used for drug trafficking—in a search of a house on Friday. The investigation is still ongoing.
Patrick Robinson, the assistant chief of police and Clay County sheriff-elect, said the cash seizure will help to keep illegal drugs out of the region.
“That money would have been used to buy drugs,” Robinson said. “Taking $315,000 off the street keeps that amount of drugs off the street.”
Robinson said that this is the largest amount of cash seized in Clay County that he knows of. He added that arrests have been made throughout the months-long investigation, but he could not reveal the identity of the suspects.
“It’s a big plus even though there wasn’t many drugs seized,” Robinson said of the cash. “Taking the money is just as good as taking the drugs.”
