Man arrested after argument leads to Lexington shooting

A man has been arrested after police say he shot a man multiple times inside a residence on Mark Avenue early Friday.
Austin McDaniel, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault after the shooting, which occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mark Avenue in between Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard, police said.
The victim, who was in his mid 50s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to Lexington police Lt. Chris Van Brackel.
The victim underwent surgery Friday morning, Van Brackel said. According to LEX 18, the victim is in stable condition.
McDaniel fled after the shooting but police located him a few blocks away on Alice Drive and took him to headquarters for questioning, according to Van Brackel.
Police said an argument between the victim and McDaniel led to the shooting.
McDaniel has been placed in the Fayette County Detention Center.
