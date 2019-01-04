LPD warns residents of phone scam where caller poses as police officer

Lexington police are looking into a reported phone scam where someone posing as a police officer is asking local residents for money.
According to a police statement released Friday, a caller claiming to be a Lexington police officer threatened to arrest a local resident if the individual did not send money via Green Dot Card to a U.S. Marshal’s Office in Arlington, Va.
The resident told police that the caller left an “urgent” message, and when the number was called back, the person answered as “Lexington Police.”
The call is a scam, the press release stated. Lexington police are investigating the incident. If you are contacted by this caller, police ask that you call (859) 258-3600 and provide as much detail as possible.
