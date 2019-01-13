That’ll show him. Mom arrested after allegedly driving drunk to teach son a lesson

A Lexington woman who allegedly drove drunk to teach her son a lesson was charged early Sunday with endangering him.
Sunita Jairam, 48, of Squire Oak Drive, was arrested on charges of drunken driving and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Police arrested Jairam at 12:51 a.m. Sunday, according to the arrest citation.
Jairam told police she “drank a bunch of beer and got in her car to drive to teach her son a lesson,” according to the arrest citation.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jairam said she had been drinking all day, Officer Brian Evans said in the citation.
She also told police she had driven at 150 miles per hour, again to teach her son a lesson. She was driving a 2014 BMW X1.
The son claimed to police that he tried several times to get out of the car “due to his mother’s driving,” but couldn’t because the door was locked, the citation said.
Jaimar’s blood-alcohol level was .161, according a court record. That is twice the level at which drivers are presumed to be drunk.
Jairam was being held Sunday morning at the Fayette County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond and was scheduled for an initial court appearance Monday.
Jairam had earlier charges for public intoxication and speeding, according to court records.
Comments