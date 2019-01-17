Kentucky special needs teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

A Harrison County teacher has been arrested and charged after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Kentucky State Police.
Amanda Phillips, 37, was charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual abuse, state police said. She is currently employed by the Harrison County School District as a special needs teacher, according to police. The district website says she worked at Eastside Elementary School.
State police arrested Phillips after an investigation following a complaint of an inappropriate relationship involving her and a student.
The victim was a prior student of Phillips who was over 12 years old at the time of the relationship, police said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Detectives are continuing their investigation. They confirmed no other students were involved in a relationship with Phillips.
Phillips is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 24.
Comments