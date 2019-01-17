Crime

Kentucky special needs teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

By Mike Stunson

January 17, 2019 10:36 AM

A Harrison County teacher has been arrested and charged after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Kentucky State Police.

Amanda Phillips, 37, was charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual abuse, state police said. She is currently employed by the Harrison County School District as a special needs teacher, according to police. The district website says she worked at Eastside Elementary School.

State police arrested Phillips after an investigation following a complaint of an inappropriate relationship involving her and a student.

The victim was a prior student of Phillips who was over 12 years old at the time of the relationship, police said.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. They confirmed no other students were involved in a relationship with Phillips.

Phillips is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 24.

