Kentucky 911 dispatcher allegedly created fake profiles to collect minors’ nude pics

A 911 dispatcher from Elizabethtown has been charged with more than 160 sex crimes, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office announced Friday.
Christopher James Carroll, 20, is accused of creating false social media profiles to “deceive minors to obtain nude images,” according to a news release.
The attorney general said Carroll was arrested Friday after an investigation that began last September. He was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center and was being held on $100,000 bond.
Carroll, who worked for the Hardin County E-911 Center, is charged with two counts of second-degree stalking, six counts of harassing communications, nine counts of use of a minor under age 16 in a sexual performance, 50 counts of use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance and 100 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
The U.S. Secret Service, Hardin County sheriff’s office and Elizabethtown Police Department worked with the attorney general’s Cyber Crimes Unit on the case.
The unit works with Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky to offer trainings aimed at keeping kids safe online. A free Internet Safety Toolkit is available online to help parents and others learn more about how to protect children.
