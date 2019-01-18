He’s been called The Traveling Bandit, but Kentucky could be this bank robber’s home

The FBI says “The Traveling Bandit” has robbed banks as far west as Utah and as far south as Florida over the past several weeks, but he is thought be drive a vehicle registered in Kentucky.
The agency is asking for the public’s help in identifying the serial bank robber, who has held up at least seven banks in six states since Dec. 28, according to a statement from the Louisville FBI office.
The FBI released photos Friday of the man and a white SUV with Kentucky plates that he might be driving.
The FBI declined to comment on whether authorities had been able to determine which county the Kentucky license plate was from. However, the agency sent a release about the bank robberies to media outlets covering Eastern Kentucky — a possible indication the suspect is believed to be from the region.
Authorities said they think the robber may strike again soon, given his past activity. No one has been injured during the previous robberies.
“The suspect usually approaches the counter and presents a note demanding money and threatening a weapon then departing the bank on foot,” the FBI said.
The string of robberies is thought to have begun on Dec. 28, when the man robbed a Capital Bank in Aventura, Fla., according to the FBI. On Jan. 2, he robbed a Suntrust Bank in Asheville, N.C.
Other robberies have occurred every two to four days since then. Institutions in Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois and Utah have been hit.
The most recent robbery was Thursday afternoon, when a Wells Fargo Bank in Price Branch, Utah, was robbed.
The bandit is described as white, about 40 to 50 years old, with a goatee and salt and pepper hair. He has tattoos on both arms and is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. The FBI said he has worn a black jacket, white t-shirt and black baseball hat in most of the robberies.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said. His vehicle may be a white Ford Explorer or Expedition.
Anyone with information about the man is urged to call (754) 703-2000, their local police or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Herald-Leader reporter Bill Estep contributed to this report.
