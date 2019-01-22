Lexington police searching for man accused of using fake medical story to scam people

Lexington police are looking for a man who allegedly used a fake medical story to scam people in Lexington.
Sherman Denny, 54, is accused of approaching a woman in a Lexington parking lot and saying he forgot his diabetes medication and was from out of town, according to police. Police say he asked the woman for money and promised to pay her back, but then gave her a false phone number and address.
This is not the first time Denny has been accused of scamming people in Lexington. In 2018, Denny was arrested on four counts of theft by deception.
Anyone with information related to Denny’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
