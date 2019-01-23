These two men may be behind burglaries in Lexington neighborhood. Do you know them?

Lexington police released home security footage of two men who may have information about recent criminal activity in the area of Buckhorn Drive and Squires Road.
In the past two weeks, several residents of the southeast Lexington neighborhood have reported burglaries or attempted break-ins, police said.
Footage released by police shows two men walking to a front door, then turning around and leaving when they see the camera.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the video or has information about the burglaries is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
