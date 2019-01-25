After doorbell, gunfire, a Lexington 14-year-old died. Accused killer is set to face jury.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of a Lexington man charged with murder in the 2016 shooting death of a 14-year-old boy at his home.
Kevin Josue Ipina-Garcia, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Angel Juarez. The middle school student was shot in the upper chest at his Henton Road home on the night of Nov. 24, 2016, and died later at a Lexington hospital.
Before the shooting, several people meeting in a nearby neighborhood park were robbed by an unknown person, according to court records. Angel’s brother, Danilo Juarez, was part of the group. The robber took credit cards and cash.
Danilo Juarez had arranged the meeting, and some victims suspected that he had set up the robbery, according to court records. A member of the group, Jose Ayala, left the park and picked up Ipina-Garcia.
Ayala and Ipina-Garcia went to the Juarez home’s front porch and rang the doorbell. Angel’s brother, Christian, heard two gunshots and saw Angel retreating into the home holding his chest.
Witnesses identified Ipina-Garcia as the shooter. Ipina-Garcia told police that Danilo Juarez had set him up to be robbed, according to court records. Ipina-Garcia also told police that he went to the Juarez home to confront Danilo about the robbery and fired the gun because he believed the victim to be Danilo, court records say.
It turned out that Danilo Juarez was not at home at the time of the shooting.
The next day Ipina-Garcia was arrested in West Virginia. In addition to murder, he is also charged with wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.
The trial is scheduled to go a little more than a week.
Prosecutors in the case are assistant commonwealth’s attorneys Aspen Roberts and Kimberly Baird.
Ipina-Garcia is represented by Travis Bewley and Clay Duvall.
Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy VanMeter will preside.
