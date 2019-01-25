Gas station robber didn’t get far because he stopped at for lunch Arby’s, police say

A man accused of robbing a Lexington gas station didn’t get far because police say he stopped to eat lunch.
Police arrested Michael Cotton, 55, after they found him at the Arby’s restaurant just down the street from the Speedway station he’s accused of robbing on Southland Drive.
Lexington police Lt. Scott May said police were called to the Speedway at Southland Drive and Regency Road at about 2:15 p.m., after a man came in and demanded cash.
May said the robber kept his hands in his pockets, which implied that he had a weapon.
A police officer who was already nearby when the call came in began looking for a suspect, based on witnesses’ description of the man and video surveillance footage.
He spotted a man matching the suspect’s description about a block away, having a meal at Arby’s, and detained him, May said.
“They recovered all the money” from the robbery, May said, except what the man had spent on his food.
May said the accused robber got to finish his meal before being taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.
Cotton is charged with second-degree robbery.
