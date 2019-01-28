He shot a Lexington 14-year-old through a door. Now he faces 33 years in prison.

A Lexington man pleaded guilty Monday in the 2016 shooting death of 14-year-old Angel Juarez.
Kevin Josue Ipina-Garcia, 25, faces a total of 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of murder, wanton endangerment and evidence tampering.
The plea came on the day that Ipina-Garcia was scheduled to go on trial in Fayette Circuit Court. Prosecutors recommended 23 years on the murder, five years on the wanton endangerment and five years on the tampering charges, for a total of 33 years.
“We’re glad he took responsibility for the murder of Angel Juarez,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird said. “There’s no amount of time ever that could fix or change what occurred. We’re glad the family doesn’t have to go and relive that night. We hope this will give them just a little bit of peace and a little bit of resolution for this case.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy VanMeter scheduled final sentencing for March 15.
Juarez was shot in the upper chest at his Henton Road home on the night of Nov. 24, 2016, and died later at a Lexington hospital.
Before the shooting, several people meeting in a nearby neighborhood park were robbed by an unknown person, according to court records. Angel’s brother, Danilo Juarez, was part of the group. The robber took credit cards and cash.
Danilo Juarez had arranged the meeting, and some victims suspected that he had set up the robbery, according to court records. A member of the group, Jose Ayala, left the park and picked up Ipina-Garcia.
Ayala and Ipina-Garcia went to the Juarez home’s front porch and rang the doorbell. According to court records, Ipina-Garcia asked the victim’s brother, Christian Juarez, “Where is Danilo?”
Christian told the man, “He’s not here.” Ipina-Garcia responded, “Are you sure?”
Christian Juarez became concerned, shut the door and walked back into the house. Ipina-Garcia fired through the door as Angel Juarez went to the door. Angel’s brother, Christian, heard two gunshots and saw Angel retreating into the home holding his chest.
Witnesses identified Ipina-Garcia as the shooter. Ipina-Garcia told police that Danilo Juarez had set him up to be robbed, according to court records. Ipina-Garcia also told police that he went to the Juarez home to confront Danilo about the robbery and fired the gun because he believed the victim to be Danilo, court records say.
It turned out that Danilo Juarez was not at home at the time of the shooting.
Comments