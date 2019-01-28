Eastern Kentucky teacher accused of inappropriately touching his student

A former Harlan County teacher turned himself in to authorities Monday following accusations of sexual abuse.
Daniel Tuttle, 47, allegedly inappropriately touched one his female students at Harlan County High School, according to Kentucky State Police. He was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
WRIL reported Tuttle was a JROTC instructor at the high school and formerly was employed by Middlesboro, Pikeville and Bell County law enforcement agencies.
A 2016 news release from the high school stated Tuttle had 24 years of service in the infantry.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
State police received a complaint about Tuttle on March 16 last year. Following an investigation, state police issued an arrest warrant against Tuttle on Jan. 8, state police said.
Tuttle was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation and is no longer employed with the school system, according to WRIL.
Tuttle was placed in the Harlan County Detention Center.
Comments