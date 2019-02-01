Caregivers convicted of abusing disabled adult dragged victim, didn’t get help for injuries

Two people who worked as caregivers for people with mental and physical disabilities have been convicted of abusing a vulnerable adult.
The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office said Friday that court documents show John Hundley, 42, dragged a participant in an adult day training program in Hazard “across the floor and out onto the front porch” of the facility on Sept. 29, 2016.
The victim “suffered significant injuries,” according to the attorney general’s office.
Penny Caudill, another caregiver, saw that the person had been injured but did not report the incident or seek professional medical treatment, the attorney general’s office said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Caudill, 43, and Hundley, 42, both of Hazard, are no longer employed at the facility. They were on leave during the investigation.
Both were both charged with one count of wanton abuse or neglect of an adult, a Class D felony.
Caudill entered an Alford plea, in which the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that there is enough evidence to convict them. She is scheduled to be sentenced in Perry Circuit Court Feb. 28. The state is recommending that she receive a three-year sentence, diverted for three years.
Hundley was sentenced Nov. 19 to three years in prison, probated for five years.
Both will be placed on the Kentucky Caregiver Misconduct Registry, the AG’s office said.
Comments