EKU police warn students of reported sexual assault on campus property

A safety alert was sent out to Eastern Kentucky University students on Sunday after it was reported that a person was sexually assaulted on university property.
At 2:13 p.m. a “non-EKU affiliated male” reported that a man he didn’t know sexually assaulted him in a wooded area about 200 to 300 feet behind the Baptist Health Medical Center, according to the safety alert.
The victim told police he was followed on foot to the wooded area from the area near the Arby’s restaurant on the Eastern Bypass, according to the safety alert.
The suspect is being described as a white man between 40 to 45 years old, according to police. He was reportedly over 6 feet tall, weighed between 240 and 275 pounds and had a black goatee and black shoulder-length bushy hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt with “Berea Swim” written on it and white shoes with green markings, according to police.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the EKU Police Department at 859-622-1111. Information can be provided anonymously to EKU police at http://police.eku.edu/eku-tip-reporting.
Comments