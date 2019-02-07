State police: Chicago fugitive arrested after moving to Richmond, opening sandwich shop

A man who was wanted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping out of Chicago was arrested Thursday morning in Richmond, according to Kentucky State Police.
Marshawn Thomas, 30, of Chicago was living in Richmond under a fake name, DeJuan Mack, state police said in a release Thursday. While living in Madison County, he opened a business called Tela’s Kentucky Sandwich Shack, according to the release.
After receiving an anonymous tip, detectives with the Madison County Drug Task Force arrested Thomas without incident. In addition to the accusations of kidnapping and robbery, Thomas is facing charges of theft of identity and possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana, according to state police.
Thomas is being held in the Madison County jail as he awaits extradition to Chicago, according to state police.
The Madison County Drug Task Force is made up of detectives from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department and Berea City Police Department.
