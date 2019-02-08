Mother arrested after 4-year-old passed out at school and tested positive for cocaine

A Clark County mother was arrested after her 4-year-old daughter became unresponsive at school and tested positive for cocaine.
Winchester police were called to Clark Regional Medical Center on Thursday, after the girl became unresponsive at school and was taken to the hospital, court records show. Tests came back positive for cocaine, according to the police citation.
The child’s mother, Anniquta Wright, 31, told police that she let “a friend sell cocaine and crack cocaine at her residence while the kids were there,” according to the police citation. “Wright admitted that the kids would even sit at the table with the friend.”
The friend had been at Wright’s home on Third Street in Winchester until about 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the citation.
WKYT reported that Wright’s 2-year-old son also had cocaine in his system.
Wright was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal child abuse and being a fugitive from another state.
She was being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $25,000 cash bond, court records show.
