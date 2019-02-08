Crime

He allegedly robbed, carjacked a woman in a parking area. Police say it wasn’t the first time.

By Karla Ward

February 08, 2019 10:30 PM

A man who is accused in a carjacking and robbery in a Lexington hospital parking garage was arrested Friday night.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jody Lee Shipman, 27, after finding him at a home on Gladman Way, Lexington police said in a news release.

Police said Shipman brandished a handgun when he approached a woman in the St. Joseph Hospital garage at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday. They said he then forced the woman to ride with him in her car to a bank ATM and withdraw cash.

The woman was able to call the police after the man drove her to a church parking lot and ran away, WKYT reported.

Police said they recovered evidence that helped them identify Shipman as the suspect in the case, and they obtained a warrant charging him with first-degree robbery.

Police have also charged him in connection with a second robbery that occurred on Jan. 23 on Foreman Avenue.

“In that case, Shipman and another man approached a woman in a parking lot, briefly stole her car, and were later caught on surveillance video using the victim’s credit card at a gas station,” police said in the release.

The sheriff’s office also charged Shipman with second-degree criminal trespassing, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with his presence at the Gladman Way home.

Karla Ward

Karla Ward is a native of Logan County who has worked as a reporter at the Herald-Leader for 18 years. She covers breaking news.

