He allegedly robbed, carjacked a woman in a parking area. Police say it wasn’t the first time.

A man who is accused in a carjacking and robbery in a Lexington hospital parking garage was arrested Friday night.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jody Lee Shipman, 27, after finding him at a home on Gladman Way, Lexington police said in a news release.
Police said Shipman brandished a handgun when he approached a woman in the St. Joseph Hospital garage at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday. They said he then forced the woman to ride with him in her car to a bank ATM and withdraw cash.
The woman was able to call the police after the man drove her to a church parking lot and ran away, WKYT reported.
Police said they recovered evidence that helped them identify Shipman as the suspect in the case, and they obtained a warrant charging him with first-degree robbery.
Police have also charged him in connection with a second robbery that occurred on Jan. 23 on Foreman Avenue.
“In that case, Shipman and another man approached a woman in a parking lot, briefly stole her car, and were later caught on surveillance video using the victim’s credit card at a gas station,” police said in the release.
The sheriff’s office also charged Shipman with second-degree criminal trespassing, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with his presence at the Gladman Way home.
