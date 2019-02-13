Versailles man faces up to 20 years in prison on federal child pornography conviction

A Versailles man was convicted Wednesday on a federal charge of possessing child pornography.
Scott W. Sulik, 54, of Versailles could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after the conviction, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
On Jan. 10, investigators searched Sulik’s house to look for evidence in relation to threats he was accused of making toward a U.S. Congressman, according to the news release. While searching the house, police reportedly found evidence that Sulik had downloaded and saved sexually explicit photos of children on a laptop and phone.
Sulik is currently serving 48 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of cyberstalking connected to threats he reportedly emailed to the U.S. Congressman, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Sulik is scheduled to be sentenced on the child pornography charge on May 24, according to the news release.
Comments