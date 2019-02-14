Lexington police investigating two shootings reported within an hour

Lexington police are investigating after two shootings were reported Thursday night.
The first was called in by people gathered in Charles Young Park at a vigil remembering Alisa “Lucy” Reed, a 17-year-old who died in a January shooting at an apartment on Palumbo Drive, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The shots were reported at about 6:30 p.m., according to police.
It is not known if the shots were in any way related to the vigil and evidence of the shooting was discovered two blocks away on Race Street, Lexington police Lt. Scott May said. There were several vehicles and houses on Race Street between Second and Third streets that were damaged by gunfire.
Investigators were told the shots were part of a “rolling disorder,” but it’s not clear how many vehicles were involved, May said. Police are looking for at least three males in their teens in connection with the shooting.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
While police where in the area they found a stolen black Dodge passenger car that may to have been connected to the altercation, May said.
There were no serious injuries reported in the Race Street shooting, but one woman received minor injuries from debris that flew when a bullet reportedly went through a wall of her house, May said. The woman did not need medical treatment.
Police are investigating the damage on Race Street and taking the situation seriously, May said.
“That’s a lot of shooting, and a lot of opportunity for someone to get injured if not killed,” May said.
Less than an hour after the shooting on Race Street, police were called to the 600 block of Northside Drive for a different reported shooting, May said.
Investigators believe two people who had been involved in an ongoing disagreement had met to fight and at some point during the fight one of them pulled a gun, May said. A shot was fired and a friend of one of the people involved in the fight was hit, he said.
The person who was shot was driven to a local hospital. The person’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, May said.
A suspect of the Northside Drive shooting was taken into custody and questioned, May said.
Investigators do not believe the shootings on Race Street and Northside Drive were connected, May said.
Anyone with information related to either shooting can call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Comments