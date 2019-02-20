Principal of Kentucky high school charged after not reporting abuse of students, police say

Michael Ceglinski, principal of McCracken County High School in Western Kentucky, has been suspended with pay and charged with two misdemeanors after allegedly not reporting abuse of his students.
In February, three different employees at the high school have been investigated by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, which charged Ceglinski Wednesday.
John Parks, the bass fishing coach at the high school, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse on Feb. 14, according to court documents.
Parks’ arrest citation states he allegedly grabbed a male juvenile’s butt and inner thigh multiple times “for sexual gratification.” He was also charged with possession of child pornography of a second minor, court records show.
On Feb. 6, McCracken County activities director Kris Garrett resigned from his position amid a McCracken County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Garrett may have inappropriately contacted a student or multiple students using an electronic device, according to the sheriff’s department.
Garrett was barred from school property Jan. 15 after the sheriff’s department began its inquiry, according to The Paducah Sun. He had been named to the activities director position prior to the school’s opening in 2013.
A third employee is also under investigation, according to McCracken County sheriff Matt Carter. That person’s name has not been released.
Ceglinski was charged with the misdemeanors for allegedly not reporting the alleged abuse. He allegedly knew abut two of the incidents and did not tell law enforcement, which is a state law.
“We have a duty to protect all citizens and children can be the most vulnerable citizens,” Sheriff Matt Carter said in a press conference Wednesday. “It is imperative that we always ensure they remain safe and hold those that do harm accountable, most especially those that are placed in positions of authority.”
Jeremy Smith, Ceglinski’s lawyer, told WKMS the charges are “nonsensical” and “illogical.”
“Principal Ceglinski cooperated with the investigation and looks forward to trial where rumor and innuendo are not evidence,” Smith said in a statement.
In an interview with WPSD Tuesday, McCracken Superintendent Brian Harper apologized to parents.
“They should expect us to keep everyone safe, and that’s what we’re supposed to do. By no means should they feel (concerned with their children’s safety), and I’m sorry some of them probably are at this point, just because of everything that is going on. It is my job to get it cleaned up, and that’s what I plan on doing. I apologize to those parents, and I apologize to those students,” Harper said.
Harper said during Wednesday’s press conference the school will train all teachers next Tuesday about reporting and dealing with sexual misconduct.
Ceglinski has been the principal of McCracken County High since its inception in 2013, when it formed with the consolidations of Reidland, Heath and Lone Oak high schools.
