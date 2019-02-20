20-year-old was dismembered, left in Lexington trash bin. Her child’s dad pleads guilty.

Investigators with Lexington police and Fayette Co. Coroner’s office investigated the scene of a homicide in the 100 block of Malabu Dr. in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, July 21, 2016. The body of a 20-year-old woman was found about 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Malabu Drive, Lexington police said. Patrol officers who received a tip found the woman’s body behind the Brookhaven Apartments building, Lt. David Biroschik said. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com