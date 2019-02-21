Man charged with murder after reported shooting in Shelby County

A man was found dead Wednesday after a reported shooting in a Shelby County home.
Investigators were called at about 4 a.m. Wednesday to a house at 434 Bardstown Trail in Waddy, according to Kentucky State Police. When troopers arrived, they found an injured man laying outside the house and a deceased man inside.
The man who died was identified as William M. Riddell, 53, of Waddy, according to state police. The injured man was taken to a hospital in Shelbyville and later released.
Brian Myers, 41, of Willisburg has been charged with murder in the case, according to Kentucky State Police. He was arrested after being pulled over by police on the Bluegrass Parkway.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Myers is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
Comments