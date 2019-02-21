Deputies arrest Laurel County woman accused of having treats laced with marijuana

A woman was arrested Thursday in Laurel County after sheriff’s deputies reportedly found sweet treats laced with marijuana in her truck.
Ashley N. Mullins, 31, of East Bernstadt is charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and having no registration plates or registration receipt, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies report that they searched Mullins’ Dodge Dakota pickup truck and found rice crispy treats and three fudge candy bars that were all laced with marijuana. Mullins told deputies that she had baked marijuana into the treats, according to the sheriff’s office.
While talking with deputies, Mullins had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mullins is being held in the Laurel County jail. Her bond has not yet been set, according to the jail website.
