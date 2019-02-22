Suspect arrested after four shot, two killed in Kentucky shootings

A suspect has been arrested in Elizabethtown after shootings left two people dead and two others injured, according to police.
At around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Elizabethtown police received a report of a shooting on Warfield Street, according to WDRB. Callers reported a woman was reportedly pounding frantically on the door of a home and gunshots could be heard, WDRB reported.
Soon after police responded to the first location, they received reports about shots fired a half mile away at T-Mart Convenience Store on North Miles Street, WAVE 3 reported. At the gas station, police found one man dead and another man in critical condition, according to WAVE 3.
A female gunshot victim from the gas station fled the area and called 911 from American Legion Park, WDRB reported. She was shot in her leg. The park is around three blocks away from the gas station.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The suspect was located armed with a handgun on Warfield Street and he was taken into custody after a brief fight with police, according to WHAS. Elizabethtown police say the suspect was taken into custody “within mere minutes of the incident.”
Officers later found the fourth victim, a female, in between two houses on the same block where the suspect was apprehended, WAVE 3 reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the suspect acted alone, though what led up to the shootings has not been disclosed. Names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.
Comments