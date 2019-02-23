Man stabbed to death with kitchen knife. State police want to know why.

The stabbing death of a Corbin man in Knox County on Friday night is under investigation.
About 10 p.m. Friday, Kentucky State Police troopers were called in to help the Knox County Sheriff’s Office after a suspicious death.
After investigating, state police discovered that Charles C. Davidson, 55, of Corbin, had been inside a home in the Walker community at 3159 KY 718 when he was attacked by Jeffery Todd Hammons, 53, of London. Neither man lived at the home, according to police.
Davidson was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife. Two women, one of whom was the owner of the home, took Davidson to Barbourville ARH, where he was pronounced dead.
State police said that Hammons fled but was found in Whitley County, where he was arrested about 5:47 a.m. Saturday. Hammons is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence; he is being held in Knox County jail.
Kentucky State Police are investigating what led to the stabbing and why Davidson was at the house, according to a police news release. More information will be released as it becomes available, according to state police. An autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort is planned.
