Kentucky sheriff’s deputy injured in shooting while making an arrest

A Barren County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting during an arrest Saturday.
The Glasgow Police Department said one of its officers, Zane Greer tried to stop a Chrysler PT Cruiser that was speeding on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway, but the driver, Jonathan David Shelton, exited the parkway and drove into Glasgow, where he drove down several streets before trying to drive between two houses on St. Mary’s Court.
Shelton’s vehicle hit the side of one of the houses, and an “altercation” ensued in which Barren County Deputy Joseph Ford was shot one time, police said in a news release.
Ford was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Greer has been placed on paid administrative leave, and Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting.
Shelton, 37, of Smiths Grove, was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.
Police said he will face a number of charges, including first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fleeing or evading police and speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, among others.
