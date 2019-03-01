Crime

Expect rush hour traffic snarls as Lexington police investigate a shooting downtown

By Karla Ward

March 01, 2019 04:42 PM

Lexington police are asking the public to avoid the area around Broadway and Fourth Street this afternoon as they investigate a shooting.

A woman suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital earlier this afternoon. Lexington police said she was a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in the shooting.

Shell casings reportedly were recovered in the road at Broadway and Fourth.

Police posted an announcement at 4:20 p.m. telling the public to expect delays as they travel through the area.

Karla Ward

Karla Ward is a native of Logan County who has worked as a reporter at the Herald-Leader for 18 years. She covers breaking news.

  Comments  