Expect rush hour traffic snarls as Lexington police investigate a shooting downtown

Lexington police are asking the public to avoid the area around Broadway and Fourth Street this afternoon as they investigate a shooting.
A woman suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital earlier this afternoon. Lexington police said she was a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in the shooting.
Shell casings reportedly were recovered in the road at Broadway and Fourth.
Police posted an announcement at 4:20 p.m. telling the public to expect delays as they travel through the area.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments