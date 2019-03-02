Kentucky woman dies after being shot during confrontation with state police

A woman died after being shot by state police in Carter County early Saturday.
Kentucky State Police said Carter County 911 called them to respond to a report of a physical altercation between a woman and a member of her family at a residence on Damron Mayo Road at 11:23 p.m. Friday.
When troopers arrived, they could not find the woman because she had run from the scene.
But at 1:38 a.m., state police said they learned that the woman had come back “and was possibly carrying a firearm.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
“As troopers re-approached the home, the suspect confronted them, which resulted in law enforcement firing shots,” state police said in a news release.
They said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of “injuries she sustained as a consequence of the shooting.”
State police had not released the name of the woman or the names of the troopers who were involved as of noon Saturday.
The state police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.
Comments