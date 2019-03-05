Crime

Father attacks, threatens Kentucky Walmart manager, employee over his child, police say

By Mike Stunson

March 05, 2019 11:23 AM

A Whitley County man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly assaulting a manager at a Laurel County Walmart.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. at a Walmart in southern Laurel County, according to the Laurel County sheriff’s office.

Deputies were summoned to the store for a fight in progress involving a knife, and they learned Brad Lovitt caused a disturbance with the mother of his child, the sheriff’s office said. The woman was an employee at the store, police said.

When the store manager told Lovitt to leave the store, Lovitt argued with him and assaulted him, according to the sheriff’s office.

“An employee then attempted to assist the manager pulling Lovitt off the manager when Lovitt pulled a knife and held it to the employee’s neck stating he would kill everyone in there over his child,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Lovitt, 23, fled the store and was captured a short time later by the Williamsburg Police Department and taken back to Laurel County, police said.

He was charged with three counts of terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault. He was placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.

