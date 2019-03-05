Man enrolled in anger management accused of spanking child so hard he left bruises

A Nicholas County man who was already taking anger management classes was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly spanked a child so hard he left bruises.
A child protective services worker contacted law enforcement about the case, and the girl was taken to the emergency room at Harrison County Hospital to be checked out, court records show.
Jeremy Tobias, 38, of Carlisle, admitted to hitting the child, a police citation filed in court by the Carlisle Police Department.
He allegedly told the police that he had spanked the child, but “he didn’t realize how hard” until “he saw the bruising.” He said had been taking anger management classes through child protective services, the court file states.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The records say that the child’s mother had filed an emergency protective order on her behalf.
Tobias is being held in the Bourbon County Detention Center.
He is charged with one count of third-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or under.
Comments