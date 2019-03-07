16-year-old shows up at Lexington hospital after being shot in back

A 16-year-old showed up at a Lexington hospital early Thursday with a gunshot wound in his back, according to police.
After showing up at St. Joseph Hospital around 4 a.m., the teenager told police he had been shot on 7th Street, according to Lt. Andrew Daugherty. He did not say what area of the street he was on.
The teenager claimed he was in a car when he was shot and a bullet was found in the car by police, according to Daugherty.
Police said the teenager is in stable condition.
There were no suspects in the shooting.
