Ky. sheriff arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash injures woman. It’s not his first arrest.

The Breckinridge County sheriff was arrested Friday night, after a crash that injured a woman.
Kentucky State Police said Sheriff Todd Pate was driving his personal vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet pickup, on Ky. 259 in Breckinridge County when the truck hit a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis. The truck then hit a utility pole and stopped in a barbed wire fence.
State police were called at 6:35 p.m.
The driver of the Grand Marquis, Jill Lanning, of Leitchfield, was taken to Breckinridge County Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. She was released later in the evening, state police said.
Pate “was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence” and was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.
State police are investigating the crash.
Pate was arrested in 2015 and charged with DUI, reckless driving and terroristic threatening, WDRB reported.
The sheriff’s office website says Pate was elected sheriff in 2003.
