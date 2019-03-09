Three charged with kidnapping, taking children to Mexico. One missed sentencing for sex abuse.

Three people from Vanceburg have been charged with kidnapping after police say they took two children to Mexico just days before one of them was scheduled to be sentenced in a sexual abuse case.
The Lewis County Herald reported that the children were reported missing on Feb. 4 and had been taken the day before. Vanceburg Police Lt. Joe Paul Gilbert told the newspaper that the suspects crossed the border into Mexico at Laredo, Texas.
Kristy Carrington, 30, and Jay Thompson, 29, were caught when they tried to cross back over the border into the U.S., WSAZ reported. The station said Victor Carrington, 39, had the children with him when he turned himself in a few days after that.
Court records indicate that Victor Carrington was indicted in March 2017 on several counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He was scheduled to be sentenced in that case on Feb. 6 but did not appear, according to court records.
The FBI brought the three suspects back to Kentucky, according to WSAZ.
The children also have been returned, according to the Lewis County Herald.
The suspects were booked into the Lewis County Detention Center by Vanceburg police on Monday, according to the jail website.
Victor Carrington and Kristy Carrington face two counts each of kidnapping a minor. Thompson faces one count of kidnapping a minor, according to court records.
